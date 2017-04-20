1,200+ hotel chain locations affected by hack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A hotel chain is warning customers after it was discovered that more than 1,200 of its locations were infected with malware, including eight hotels in West Michigan.
InterContinental Hotels Group, which includes Holiday Inn, said an investigation revealed malware designed to access payment card data from cards used at front desk cash registers between Sept. 29, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016.
The malware searched for data read from the magnetic stripe of credit and debit cards. That data could include the cardholder’s name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code, the company said.
IHG is advising customers to review their credit and debit card statements for any unauthorized payments and immediately report it to their card company.
Customers can search for hotel locations affected by the malware on the company’s website.
According to IHG’s state-by-state lookup page, the following eight West Michigan Holiday Inn locations were affected:
- Battle Creek
12812 Harper Village Drive
29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016
- Grand Rapids
5401 28th Street Court SE
29, 2016 through Oct. 20, 2016
- Kalamazoo
3630 East Cork Street
29, 2016 through Dec. 28, 2016
- Ludington
4079 West US-10
29, 2016 through Dec. 7, 2016
- Muskegon
939 Third Street
29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016
- Niles
1000 Moore Drive
29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016
- Oshtemo Township
2747 South Eleventh Street
29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016
- South Haven
1741 Phoenix Road
29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016
—–
Online: