1,200+ hotel chain locations affected by hack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A hotel chain is warning customers after it was discovered that more than 1,200 of its locations were infected with malware, including eight hotels in West Michigan.

InterContinental Hotels Group, which includes Holiday Inn, said an investigation revealed malware designed to access payment card data from cards used at front desk cash registers between Sept. 29, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016.

The malware searched for data read from the magnetic stripe of credit and debit cards. That data could include the cardholder’s name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code, the company said.

IHG is advising customers to review their credit and debit card statements for any unauthorized payments and immediately report it to their card company.

Customers can search for hotel locations affected by the malware on the company’s website.

According to IHG’s state-by-state lookup page, the following eight West Michigan Holiday Inn locations were affected:

Battle Creek

12812 Harper Village Drive

29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016

12812 Harper Village Drive 29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016 Grand Rapids

5401 28th Street Court SE

29, 2016 through Oct. 20, 2016

5401 28th Street Court SE 29, 2016 through Oct. 20, 2016 Kalamazoo

3630 East Cork Street

29, 2016 through Dec. 28, 2016

3630 East Cork Street 29, 2016 through Dec. 28, 2016 Ludington

4079 West US-10

29, 2016 through Dec. 7, 2016

4079 West US-10 29, 2016 through Dec. 7, 2016 Muskegon

939 Third Street

29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016

939 Third Street 29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016 Niles

1000 Moore Drive

29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016

1000 Moore Drive 29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016 Oshtemo Township

2747 South Eleventh Street

29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016

2747 South Eleventh Street 29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016 South Haven

1741 Phoenix Road

29, 2016 through Dec. 29, 2016

—–

Online:

InterContinental Hotels Group data breach

