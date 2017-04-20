3 teens arrested after Battle Creek home invasion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Three teens were arrested after police say they tried to break into a house in Battle Creek early Thursday morning.

Police received a report of a home invasion around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Fremont Street in Battle Creek, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

One suspect was arrested on scene, a second was found by a K-9 unit and the third was located walking nearby a short time later, the release said.

Two suspects, both 17, were taken to the Calhoun County Jail. The third, a 16-year-old boy, was lodged at the Calhoun County Juvenile Home.

