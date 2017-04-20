$350K donated for suspension bridge at Grand Ravines Park

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After securing a large private donation, plans are in the works to build a suspension bridge at Grand Ravines Park in the Jenison area.

Construction of the 250-foot long, 70-foot tall bridge will start this spring. It should be ready to use by the fall, according to Ottawa County Parks. The bridge will include a handicap-accessible path so people can cross a major ravine between the north and south sides of the park.

The bridge is part of a plan to create a hiking trail at the park, located north of Filmore Street. Ottawa County Parks says a permanent easement from neighboring property owners Ray and Alma Statema helped make that possible.

Ottawa County Parks says the bridge is being funded by a $350,000 donation from Beatrice Aldrink Idema. The Statemas are donating the money to pay for a paved path leading to one side of the bridge.

The bridge plans were announced Thursday as the Ottawa County Parks Foundation celebrated receiving 501(c)(3) status.

