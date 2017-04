Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At least two people were arrested during an immigration protest that brought traffic to a standstill in downtown Grand Rapids.

It happened around 1 p.m. Thursday at the eastbound and westbound I-196 ramps to Ottawa Avenue NW. Some protesters blocked the road while other demonstrators drummed and held up signs from the sidewalk.

Protesters blocking road with banner — @GrandRapidsPD Chief David Rahinsky here helping with crowd control @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/nQC4F7I35R — Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) April 20, 2017

Grand Rapids police were called in for crowd control during the event.

Traffic was moving smoothly on the ramps shortly after the arrests.

