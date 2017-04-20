Authorities: 113 cats seized from Athens house

ATHENS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 100 cats were seized on Thursday from a house in Athens, a small village in far southwest Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in an evening release that animal control officers went to the house on South Avenue A near Marshall Street around noon on an animal cruelty and neglect investigation. Once there, they found about 113 cats “in various conditions of health and sanitation.”

The cats were taken to the Battle Creek Animal Shelter.

The sheriff’s office says the homeowner, a 64-year-old woman, was cooperative.

The Calhoun County Health Department found the house was still habitable. But because there were high levels of ammonia in the air, the Athens Township Fire Department was called in to test the air quality. It found that there was too much methane and not enough oxygen, so the house was evacuated for the night until it could be properly ventilated.

The sheriff’s office says it is seeking criminal charges, but it’s not yet known precisely what those may be or when they could be issued.

