Authorities: Bachelor party responsible for Kent County ‘boom’

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s official: the big boom heard across southern Kent County last weekend originated from explosive target shooting at a bachelor party.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the source of the sound Thursday. Deputies said they talked to the people responsible for the boom, which happened when they fired shots at explosive material.

24 Hour News 8 received hundreds of reports about the loud sound about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, mostly centered in the Grandville and Wyoming areas. Kent County dispatchers said they also handled dozens of calls about the loud explosion-type sound.

A tip led authorities to the area of 68th Street SW and Wilson Avenue in Byron Township. The tipster told deputies the party members were shooting the explosive material Tannerite, but detectives have not confirmed the type of explosive material used.

Deputies said they are not seeking charges in the case. They said the group followed the law when it came to handling and transporting the materials used.

