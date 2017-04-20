Caledonia teacher accused of embezzling from district

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Caledonia Community Schools teacher is accused of embezzling technology equipment from the district.

Anthony Jason Marsiglia, 38, was arraigned in 63rd District Court Wednesday on one count of felony embezzlement between $20,000 and $50,000, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The district said Marsiglia was a teacher at Duncan Lake Middle School.

The investigation began on March 30 when Kent County sheriff’s deputies found several suspicious pawn shop transactions dating as far back as six years ago. The items being pawned included several computers and overhead projectors — some items were still in their packaging, according to court documents.

Investigators said they learned that the pawner was a Caledonia Community Schools teacher and contacted district officials who confirmed the items had been stolen.

Marsiglia was interviewed by detectives and confessed to stealing then pawning the items for more than $28,000, court documents said.

In 2009, Marsiglia was convicted of misdemeanor drug use after he was caught with cocaine at a house party in Ada Township. At the time of his arrest, he was a fifth-grade teacher at Dutton Elementary in Caledonia.

