Company bringing 3 hotels, restaurant to Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Three hotels will soon take shape on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

Stellar Hospitality announced plans Thursday to build a Holiday Inn Express, a Courtyard by Marriott and a Marriott TownePlace Suites at 5830 Clyde Park Ave. SW. The developer said its Marriott TownePlace Suites will be first of its kind in this market.

The three hotels will contain 337 rooms altogether, according to Stellar Hospitality. The company also plans to open a 6,000 square foot restaurant near the hotels.

A rendering of what the Holiday Inn Express may look like when built on Clyde Park Avenue SW in Wyoming. (Stellar Hospitality) A rendering of what the Courtyard by Marriott may look like when built on Clyde Park Avenue SW in Wyoming. (Stellar Hospitality)

Stellar Hospitality already owns two hotel developments in the Wyoming area – the Hampton Inn at 54th Street near US-131 and the Fairfield Inn and Suites being built at Metro Health Village.

Construction on its three newest hotels is slated to begin in early summer, beginning with the Holiday Inn Express. Details on the restaurant are expected in the coming weeks.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

