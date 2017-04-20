Dance party kicks off countdown to ArtPrize Nine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The world’s largest art competition is hosting a dance party Thursday night to kick-off the countdown to ArtPrize Nine.

The free ArtPrize Nine Premiere Event is happening from 7-10 p.m. at the ArtPrize HUB, located at 41 Sheldon Boulevard SE in Grand Rapids. It is open to the public, but you are asked to RSVP online.

Attendees will be among the first to see the annual event design by Conduit Studios and will receive a free ArtPrize Nine poster artwork. They’ll also be able to purchase new merchandise for ArtPrize Nine before the official release in the fall.

>>Online: ArtPrize Nine venues

“And per usual, we have a few tricks up our sleeve that you’ll definitely not want to miss,” according to ArtPrize.

ArtPrize Nine runs from Sept. 20 through Oct. 8.

24 Hour News 8 plans to be at Thursday’s event. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m. to find out if any changes are announced.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Complete ArtPrize coverage

Online:

ArtPrize.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

