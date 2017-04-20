Decision today on Kalamazoo shooting spree evidence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge is expected to rule Thursday about whether statements made by the Kalamazoo-area shooting spree suspect will be admissible in his murder trial.

Jason Dalton faces 16 criminal counts in connection to the Feb. 20, 2016 shootings that left six people dead and two more seriously wounded.

During a hearing last week, Dalton’s defense argued that some of his statements to police following his arrest should be tossed.

The defense’s argument is over specific details in the way Dalton exercised his Miranda rights. His attorney said his interview was unconstitutional, citing that he used phrases such as “I’d rather not say.”

The prosecution admitted that investigators pressed Dalton for information, but said they were never unconstitutional in the way they spoke with him. They said Dalton explicitly told them that he understood he did not have to speak to police, but offered to do so despite that.

The prosecution also said the interrogation was a matter of public safety.

Judge Alexander Lipsey considered the matter for a week and will hand down his decision at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting is expected to hold a press conference after the proceedings.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage

Judy Brown, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, and father and son Rich and Tyler Smith were killed in the shooting spree. Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf, now 15, were injured but survived.

Dalton, 46, of Cooper Township, is pleading insanity in the case.

He was working as an Uber driver the night of the shooting spree, though none of the shooting victims were his passengers. According to police reports, he told investigators that a “devil” showed up on his Uber app and controlled his body. He said the app would make different noises to tell him who he should kill.

His trial is expected to last two weeks starting on June 13.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

