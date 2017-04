KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A busy intersection in Kentwood is closed while road crews work to make emergency repairs.

The intersection of 44th Street and Division Avenue is closed Thursday. One eastbound lane of 44th Street will be closed for up to three days for repairs, according to a City of Kentwood news release.

City officials say drivers should expect traffic delays. Drivers advised to seek an alternative route.

Reddit