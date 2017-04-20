GM halts operations in Venezuela after plant seized

DETROIT (WOOD) — General Motors announced it will shut down operations in Venezuela after authorities unexpectedly seized the plant on Thursday, CNN reports.

GM described the takeover as an “illegal judicial seizure of its assets,” according to CNN.

The announcement comes after several people were killed and hundreds were arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years in Venezuela.

General Motors Venezolana, GM’s subsidiary in the country, has operated in Venezuela for nearly 70 years. It employs nearly 2,700 people and has 79 dealers in the country, according to CNN.

