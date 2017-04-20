GRPD: Man found dead on SW side was shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man whose body was found on Grand Rapids’ southwest side on Wednesday was the victim of a homicide.

The Kent County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the man was killed by a gunshot, according to a Thursday release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Letellier Street SW, west of Front Avenue, shortly afternoon noon Wednesday on a report that a man was on the ground and not breathing. When they got there, they found the man had blood on his face.

The name of the 54-year-old man has not yet been released pending notification of his family.

Police say they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

