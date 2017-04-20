GRPD seek tips to ID body found in park

Related Coverage GR police investigate body found in Highland Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead in Highland Park.

His body was found shortly after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in a swampy area in the park, located off Grand Avenue NE near I-196.

Officers say the adult male has the letters “J R” on his right arm. His race and ethnicity are unknown.

Capt. Eric Payne of the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday the body appeared to have been there for a couple of days, but there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Authorities said Thursday the autopsy results were inconclusive, but they are waiting on toxicology results.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 616.446.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

