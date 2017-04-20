Harder and Warner offers “We Plan, You Plant” service

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) Your home is a reflection of your personal style, and that reflection doesn’t have to end beyond the front door. Tending to the landscaping around your house can be a big job, but there is help! The experts at Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center have the answers to your tough gardening questions.

The most important thing to consider when planning your landscaping is to pick the right plant for the right spot. You need to consider wind, sunlight, and the type of soil. Harder and Warner can help plan your garden. Just bring in the pictures or describe the area and they can recommend a plant or a tree that would fit the space.

They also have the great “We Plan You Plant” service. They will draw up a landscaping plan for your yard, including step-by-step instructions for you to follow.

Harder and Warner is easy to find. It’s located on Broadmoor, just south of the M-6 interchange.

