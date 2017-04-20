Learn to manage your weight at Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mary Free Bed is seeing an epidemic of patients whose weight has played a significant role in their strokes, heart attacks, cancer, joint problems and diabetic-related amputations.

The hospital has had patients who were unable to safely have surgery until they lose weight (i.e. hip and knee replacements). In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say nearly 70% of adults in the United States are overweight.

The goal of all rehabilitation is to help people have more function and live healthy lives, and their Weight Management Program does just that!

We have Jeanne in studio discussing why she joined Mary Free Bed’s Weight Management Program and how it’s helped her. See video above.

New weight management classes

May 8, 4 – 5pm

June 12, 5:30 – 6:30pm

June 13, 1 – 2pm

Open House

Meet the Weight Management Team

May 17

6 – 7 pm

Mary Free Bed (235 Wealthy Street)

For information or enrollment call:

616-295- 5098

www.maryfreebed.com

Type “Weight Management” in the search bar

