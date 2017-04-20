Lions’ release 2017 regular season schedule

UNDATED (WOOD) — Heads up, Detroit Lions fans — the 2017 regular season schedule was released on Thursday.

The Lions start the season on Sunday, Sept. 10 at home versus the Arizona Cardinals. Their first nationally televised game of the season will be the following week, when they play the Giants in New York on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

>>PDF: Lions 2017 schedule

After a bye week in Week 7, the Lions will be on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Week 8 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Detroit on Oct. 29. It will be the first time the two teams have ever had a matchup on primetime TV.

The Lions be on Monday Night Football again the following week for their game against the Packers in Green Bay.

On Thanksgiving, the Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings, with the nationally-televised game starting at 12:30 p.m.

The regular season wraps up on Sunday, Dec. 31 with a matchup against the Packers.

—–

Online:

Detroit Lions

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

