Lowell police chief off the job over possible misconduct

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The police chief in Lowell has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Chief Steve Bukala was placed on leave on Monday after the city received “credible” information about possible misconduct regarding an internal personnel matter, Lowell City Manager Mike Burns told 24 Hour News 8 on Thursday.

Burns would not disclose further information about the allegations or whether they could lead to a criminal case.

A Monday memo from the city manager to city employees said Bukala “is not to be on the grounds of a City facility with my (the city manager’s) authorization.”

Bukala has been with the Lowell Police Department since 1995 and was named chief in November 2013.

Sgt. Christopher Hurst is serving as acting chief, the city manager said.

