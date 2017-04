Related Coverage Sports OT: Lumberjacks coach on playoff bid





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Lumberjacks live to fight another day.

They staved off postseason elimination Thursday, beating the Dubuque Fighting Saints 3-0 in Game 3 of their first-round USHL Clark Cup playoff series.

The Lumberjacks lost Games 1 and 2 in Dubuque, Iowa, but had some success when the series came home to L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Friday in Muskegon.

Muskegon Lumberjacks

