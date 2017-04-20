Second round of storms roll into W. MI





LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — West Michigan, get ready for round two.

Severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines in West Michigan Thursday morning, prompting some school closings. Forecasters say additional storms in the afternoon could cause additional problems.

Winds gusting above 60 mph were reported along Lake Michigan early Thursday in the Ludington area, where power was knocked out to hundreds of customers in several communities. The Ludington Daily News reports the Ludington Area School District and some other districts canceled classes for the day.

Heavy rains that started Wednesday prompted flood advisories along some rivers, including the Grand River and the Muskegon River.

