Woman arrested after police chase in St. Joseph Co.

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman suspected of using drugs was arrested after leading police on a chase in St. Joseph County Wednesday night.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police tried to pull over the speeding vehicle on US-12 near Vistula Road in Mottville Township around 11 p.m. but the driver refused to stop.

During the chase, police say the suspect rammed a MSP patrol car and hit a bystander’s vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

The chase continued into the village of Constantine before coming to an end on US-131 at Riverside Drive.

Police say speeds during the chase reached 75 to 85 mph.

The suspect, a 26-year-old woman from Indiana, was arrested for several charges including felony assault, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, operating while intoxicated (drugs), reckless driving, hit and run, and resisting arrest.

She is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail pending her arraignment.

