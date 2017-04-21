3-month-old critically injured; suspect charged with abuse

WEESAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have charged a person with child abuse after a 3-month-old baby was critically injured.

Michigan State Police were called to investigate a child abuse report in Berrien County’s Weesaw Township on Thursday.

Officers found a 3-month-old with critical injuries to the skull. The baby was taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph before being transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Hospital staff told police Friday morning that the baby is in stable condition.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with child abuse, assault and probation violation. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim are related.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

