Photos: Rare F3 tornado that tore through W. MI 50 years ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday marks 50 years since an outbreak of ten tornadoes ravaged Michigan.

The April 21, 1967 outbreak started with an F3 twister, which carved a path from the Grandville area to southern Grand Rapids, through East Grand Rapids and all the way to Ada. The National Weather Service said the F3 tornado destroyed 65 structures and damaged more than 400 others. Hundreds of trees were uprooted.

Tornadoes touched down in Kent, Allegan, Barry, Muskegon, Ionia, Ingham, Cass, Clinton and Eaton counties.

April 21, 1967 tornadoes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery An archive photo shows tornado damage to South Congregational Church on April 21, 1967. (National Weather Service Grand Rapids/Facebook) A bird's-eye view of the damage from an F3 tornado that tore through West Michigan on April 21, 1967. (National Weather Service/Facebook) An archive photo shows the path of an April 21, 1967 tornado that traveled from Barry to Ionia counties. (National Weather Service/Facebook) An archive photo shows damage to Darling Freight Company on 28th Street just west of US-131 from the April 21, 1967 tornado. (National Weather Service Grand Rapids/Facebook) An archive photo shows damage to a gas station just west of Burlingame from the April 21, 1967 tornado. (National Weather Service Grand Rapids/Facebook) A map shows the paths of the tornadoes that hit West and Mid-Michigan on April 21, 1967. (National Weather Service Grand Rapids/Facebook)

A total of ten tornadoes hit Michigan that day, including an F4, F3, six F2s one F1 and one F0. But that damage in Michigan was overshadowed by the devastation in Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen details the extreme damage in his blog.

