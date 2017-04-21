Authorities investigating baby’s day care death as homicide

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old at a home day care as a homicide, Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat confirms.

Korey Brown’s mother, Bryanna Reasonover, said her baby was found dead on April 14 at Keysha Keepers home day care located in the 700 block of Catherine Avenue in Muskegon.

Reasonover told 24 Hour News 8 she dropped off four children at the day care Thursday night and went to pick them up after work the next morning.

She said there were bruises and bite marks on his face, finger and stomach and that his head was swollen.

Maat says an autopsy has been performed by the medical examiner and based on the findings Brown’s death is being investigated as a homicide. A final determine of death is expected soon.

Monday, Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis said an 8-year-old is a person of interest in the death.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs told 24 Hour News 8 that Keysha Collins. The owner of Keysha Keepers, got her group child care license in November 2016. It is the first child care license she has had and there have not been any complaints against her. LARA said that an investigation is ongoing and no action has been taken against Collins’ license so far.

The day care is closed until the investigation is complete.

Korey’s funeral will be held Friday in Muskegon; further details are not yet available. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family cover expenses.

