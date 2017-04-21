BCPD seek tips in search for man missing since 2006

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who has not been seen for more than a decade.

Lian Kulh Thawng, 37, was last seen at the Battle Creek Intermodal Transportation Center when his family dropped off in December 2006. Family members didn’t know where he was heading and haven’t heard from him since, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

Thawng, who is originally from Myanmar, moved to the United States in 2001 or 2002.

Thawng’s family only recently told detectives about his disappearance during the investigation of a separate, unrelated case.

Anyone with information is asked to the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

