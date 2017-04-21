BCPD: Woman runs over boyfriend during argument over drugs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in jailed Friday after police say she ran over her boyfriend during an argument over money for drugs.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Ridge Street in Battle Creek, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

Police say an 18-year-old Battle Creek man and an 18-year-old Paw Paw woman were arguing over marijuana at a nearby home. The woman then tried to drive away when the man jumped on the hood of vehicle to stop her.

She drove away and intentionally ran him over two times after he fell off the hood, the release said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the woman was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on felonious assault charges.

No marijuana was found on either person or inside the vehicle, the release said.

