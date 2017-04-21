COPD: the third leading cause of death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is an umbrella term used to describe progressive and incurable lung diseases including emphysema, chronic bronchitis, non-reversible asthma, and some bronchial tube conditions (bronchiectasis). It is also the third leading cause of death.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Increased breathlessness

Frequent coughing (with and without sputum)

Wheezing

Tightness in the chest

Anyone with the following should be tested:

History of smoking

Long-term exposure to air pollutants air pollution and second-hand smoke

Chronic cough with or without sputum

Wheezing

Shortness of breath that has become worse over time

Difficulty keeping up with people your age

If left untreated, heart conditions can develop as well as serious respiratory infections. Learn more about COPD by watching the video above.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Pulmonary Medicine

4100 Lake Drive SE, Suite 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

For more information or to schedule an appointment:

616.267.8244

www.spectrumhealth.org/lungs-sleep

