COPD: the third leading cause of death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is an umbrella term used to describe progressive and incurable lung diseases including emphysema, chronic bronchitis, non-reversible asthma, and some bronchial tube conditions (bronchiectasis). It is also the third leading cause of death.
What are the signs and symptoms?
- Increased breathlessness
- Frequent coughing (with and without sputum)
- Wheezing
- Tightness in the chest
Anyone with the following should be tested:
- History of smoking
- Long-term exposure to air pollutants air pollution and second-hand smoke
- Chronic cough with or without sputum
- Wheezing
- Shortness of breath that has become worse over time
- Difficulty keeping up with people your age
If left untreated, heart conditions can develop as well as serious respiratory infections. Learn more about COPD by watching the video above.
