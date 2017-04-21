Firestone Building in GR transformed into luxury living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new apartment development in downtown Grand Rapids is already signing up tenants ahead of its opening in mid-May.

Firestone Lofts will become the latest in a slew of new apartments slated to open downtown in the coming year.

“There are a lot of options for any renter right now. The beautiful thing about this is it’s not the white box that every other developer has. They come to us after a day of touring, what feels to them to be the same look and the same feel of a unit across town, and they say this is different,” said Max Benedict with Third Coast Development.

Three of the 21 units were already leased Friday, after the banner advertising the units went up on the building at 25 Jefferson Avenue SE.

An April 21, 2017 photo shows the interior of an apartment at Firestone Lofts, located at 25 Jefferson in downtown Grand Rapids.

The units are all unique with a high-end finish. Once complete, the building will have an on-site workout facility, an indoor pet relief area and indoor parking.

Unit rental ranges from $1,315 to $2,100 per month for some of the two bedroom options.

“The finish of this is extremely luxury – we didn’t cut any corners anywhere because we knew this would be standing on its own when people came to look at it,” Benedict said.

Firestone Lofts got its name because the building actually used to be a Firestone Tire building when it was first built.

