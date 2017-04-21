GR police ID murdered man; 1 arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they’ve made an arrest in the murder of a Grand Rapids man whose body was found on the city’s southwest side.

Officers Friday identified the victim as 54-year-old Barry Roger Cooper. Police found him in the 600 block of Letellier Street SW Wednesday afternoon. He was not breathing and had blood on his face, according to officers.

The Kent County Medical Examiner later determined Cooper died from a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear if Cooper knew his alleged killer.

The suspect faces charges of open murder and felony firearm. Authorities are withholding the suspect’s name until Saturday’s arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

