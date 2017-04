GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins take Game 1 of their Calder Cup playoff series with the Milwaukee Admirals.

Playing at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids, the Griffins beat the Admirals 4-3 in overtime.

The next game in the Central Division Semifinals is at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Van Andel in downtown Grand Rapids.

Above, watch game highlights and highlights of the Fighting Saints and Lumberjacks game.

—–

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit