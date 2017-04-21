GRPD: 3 minors arrested with handgun, BB guns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three minors were arrested Friday after police say they found them in possession of a load handgun and two BB guns.

A group of six juveniles were seen walking near Cottage Grove Street SE and Blaine Avenue SE carrying firearms. A witness told police that a shot had been fired, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

When police found the group, they found a 14-year-old with a loaded 9mm handgun. A 12-year-old and 16-year-old were also found in possession of BB guns, police said.

The three juveniles have been arrested and are facing weapons charges, the release said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

