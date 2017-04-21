Health officials: Doctor did surgery in barn without license

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Health Department is warning residents about a doctor performing liposuction surgery in a pole barn without a legal business license.

The procedures happened in a pole barn located at 6990 114th Avenue in Glenn, between Saugatuck and South Haven. That address is listed as the main business location on the website for Body Laser Sculpting.

The only doctor listed on the business’ website is Dr. Bradley Bastow. A source confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 Friday that this case involves Bastow.

In 2013, Bastow was fined $1,000 by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for failing to meet safety requirements by ensuring instruments were calibrated, doing regular inventories of radioactive substances and keeping accurate records.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department tipped off health officials to the doctor Friday, saying they were concerned that the doctor may not have followed the appropriate biohazard standards.

State records show Bastow has a legal license for osteopathic medicine and surgery that does not expire until 2018.

The Allegan County Health Department says the doctor doesn’t have a certificate of occupancy and is not approved for any business activities.

Officials have filed a formal complaint with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Health officials are urging anyone who had surgery at the site who may have signs of infection to seek immediate medical care. Symptoms of infection include fever, redness and swelling.

