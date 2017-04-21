KCAS Pets of the Week: Unique and Julio





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meet Unique and Julio, this week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Unique, a 1-year-old Staffordshire terrier. She came from a home with kids and other dogs, so she should be an easy fit for many potential adopters. Unique has lots of energy, so a home with a backyard would be ideal.

Next, meet Julio, who was found as a stray and just went up for adoption. He’s around 1 years old and is sweet and friendly – and quite patient and calm. Could your home be his forever home?

If you’re interested in adopting either Unique, Julio or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

