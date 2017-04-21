Nonprofit gets 6 new ponies after tragic barn fire

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit that lost 13 therapy horses in a barn fire was able to purchase six new ponies thanks to community support.

The Barn for Equine Learning posted pictures of the new ponies on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“Good day at The Barn with 6 new friends. Now that is some serious pony love!” the Facebook post read. They also thanked the community for its support in making it happen.

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe account set up to help the nonprofit rebuild had raised $35,350 of its $50,000 goal.

Thirteen therapy horses were killed in the barn fire on Timpson Avenue SE in Lowell Township on April 8.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as criminal, although an exact cause of the fire is still unknown. If you know anything about the fire that could help investigators, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer 616.774.2345.

