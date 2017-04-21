Reward in Norton Shores arson increased to $10K

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The reward for tips leading to the person or people who intentionally set a Norton Shores house on fire has doubled.

In the months since the Sept. 10, 2016 fire, officers and firefighters have determined the fire was set in two places inside the home, located in the 1800 block of Channel Road inside the Maranatha Complex. Detectives say the homeowners were not at home at the time of the late night fire, and they were not involved in the crime.

Police say they were quickly notified about the fire by vigilant neighbors who spotted the flames and heard the smoke detectors sound.

Officers say their quick action in calling 911 saved the home from major structural damage. However, officers say repairs to the house have topped $200,000.

The Maranatha Association is teaming up with Silent Observer to offer a reward of up to $10,000 leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist or arsonists. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691 or Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME.

