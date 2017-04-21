Tipped gravel hauler stops traffic in Kent County

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A tipped gravel hauler led to traffic troubles in southern Kent County Friday.

It happened around 11 a.m. on 68th Street between Cherry Valley and Kraft avenues in Caledonia Township. Authorities shut down that portion of 68th Street in both directions as a tow truck righted the hauler.

A fuel spill also related to the crash was expected to take some time to clean up.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured.

