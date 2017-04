PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Lake County Captains at Fifth Third Ballpark Friday.

The Whitecaps won 6-2 over the Captains.

==Watch game highlights above.==

The Whitecaps and Captains will face off again at 4 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

West Michigan Whitecaps

