Community leader Marshall Chavez dies at 82

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Marshall Chavez, the owner of El Sombrero and leader in the West Michigan Latino community, has died.

Chavez died Friday at the age of 82, according to his obituary. He was survived by his wife, four children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

During his adult life, Chavez ran his restaurant, El Sombrero in Grand Rapids. He also supported the United Farmers Workers Union headed by Caesar E. Chavez, his obit said.

He supported the UFW Union by participating in boycotts, donating profits to the UFW West Michigan Chapter and offering free office space above his restaurant for the local union, according to his obit.

Marshall Chavez also attended the first UFW convention where Caesar Chavez was elected president of the union, his obit said.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pederson Funeral Home in Rockford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gregorio and Aurora Chavez Scholarship, Faith Hospice or the Parkinson Foundation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

