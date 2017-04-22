Deputies: Body found is missing Oceana Co. man

PENTWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe they have found the body of an Oceana County man who was reported missing in February.

The body was found around 11 a.m. Saturday partially covered in sand on the shore of Lake Michigan near the Pentwater Pier in Pentwater Township, south of Ludington, according to an Oceana County Sheriff’s news release.

Authorities say they are very confident it’s Ryan Walsworth because the location is approximately three miles south of where his truck was found shortly after he went missing.

Walsworth was last seen leaving his home in Mears on Feb. 13 and reported missing the next day.

The body was taken to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids for an autopsy and positive identification, the release said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

