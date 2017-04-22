Former GRFD firefighter named state fire marshal

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed a former Grand Rapids firefighter as the state’s new fire marshal.

Kevin Sehlmeyer of Rockford had worked for more than 30 years on the GRFD and served as deputy chief in his final two years before retiring in January 2016.

He replaces acting state Fire Marshal Karen Towne.

Sehlmeyer’s appointment is effective Sunday.

“Kevin brings years of experience to this role and I am confident his knowledge in this field will give him an advantage as he works to better protect Michiganders,” Snyder said in a news release.

