Michigan state park closes beach as boat breaks apart

The Associated Press Published:
A 76-foot yacht that grounded near Ludington. (April 21, 2017/ U.S. Coast Guard)

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have closed the beach of a Lake Michigan state park after a grounded, stranded pleasure boat broke apart just offshore.

Big Sable Point, Lake Michigan, yacht run aground
A recreational yacht can be seen on Lake Michigan near Big Sable Point north of Ludington. The boater ran it aground after he realized it was taking on water. (April 17, 2017)

Ludington State Park officials announced late Friday the western Michigan beach has been closed as debris washes shore. U.S. Coast Guard officials say they are overseeing the salvage operation of the 76-foot vessel, which was grounded April 15 when the operator noticed the boat was taking on water.

Officials say about 70 gallons of oily water have been removed from the starboard tank and there are no reports of pollution.

Coast Guard officers responded and removed the operator, who was piloting the boat from Pentwater to Traverse City.