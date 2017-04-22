Police: Man, 44, struck by train in BC

BATTLE CREEk, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a train early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Michigan Avenue and Union Street.

Police say the 44-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. They say he is homeless.

Battle Creek Police Chief James Blocker tells 24 Hour News 8 that the incident has been turned over to CN Police Service for investigation.

