Police: Party store employee hospitalized after fight with customers

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police are investigating after a party store employee was sent to the hospital after an altercation with customers.

It happened at 1:34 a.m. at the T&J Party Store at 2892 Shaffer Avenue SE.

Police did not say what may have led up to the fight, but say the employee was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The employee’s condition was not released.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

