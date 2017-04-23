BCPD: Fisherman finds body in Kalamazoo River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Battle Creek say a fisherman found a body in the Kalamazoo River early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of W. Jackson Street and Stringham Road around 1:05 a.m. Authorities say the body was found near the south riverbank at the bend of the river.

Police say they do not know who the person is and will likely not have a positive identification until an autopsy is complete.

The body was found approximately three miles downriver from where a vehicle was pulled from the river on March 12. The vehicle crashed into the river on March 4. The man police believe was driving the vehicle, 31-year-old Cortez Lewis, is still missing. Police say they do not yet have enough information to connect the body found Sunday to that case.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

