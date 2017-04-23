Deputies: 4 from W. MI injured in Mason Co. plane crash

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mason County sheriff’s deputies say four people from West Michigan suffered minor injuries in a plane crash late Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 11:25 a.m. in the area of Sass and Morton Roads in Grant Township. Grant Township is north of Ludington.

Deputies say the plane, a 1964 Cessna 182G Skylane, was traveling from Hessel to Hastings when it began to have engine trouble. The pilot told deputies he tried to make an emergency landing by turning from a southerly direction to east, then west. The plane narrowly missed a line of trees, skipped across Morton Road, struck a ditch and flipped over.

The pilot, a 39-year-old Caledonia man and his passengers, his 71-year-old father and 12-year-old son, both from the Caledonia area, and his 12-year-old nephew, who is from the Grandville area, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies say the investigation will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

