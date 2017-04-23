Firefighters snuff out brush fire near Twin Lake

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire on Sunday afternoon that at one point covered as much as four acres north of the community of Twin Lake.

The fire started just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of West Lake Road and Lakewood Drive. A man told 24 Hour News 8 he was using his quad to pull leaves when the exhaust hit the leaves, sparking the fire.

The fire soon spread to cover about thee or four acres in the area, the man said. It was out within two hours.

The man said he was treated for smoke inhalation, but wasn’t seriously hurt.

