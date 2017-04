KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings once more staved off elimination from the postseason on Sunday.

The K-Wings beat the Toledo Walleye 5-2 in Game 6 of their first-round Kelly Cup playoff series.

Sunday’s game was in Kalamazoo. The deciding Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday in Toledo. So far, each game in the series has gone to the home team.

