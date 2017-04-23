KDPS arrests 20 as part of ‘X-Train’ enforcement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say they have arrested 20 people on numerous charges as a way of addressing a form of cruising, known as the “X-Train.”

Officers say the arrests were made Saturday. The suspects were arrested on a total of 22 criminal charges, including misdemeanor traffic offenses, fleeing and eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of cocaine and resisting and obstructing. Seven warrant arrests were also made, and 10 vehicles that were participating in the “X-Train” were impounded.

“X-Trains” are long lines of cars that cruise the streets in the early morning hours, playing loud music and disturbing the peace. The term “X-Train” comes from the drug ecstasy.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says officers will continue to patrol neighborhoods to curb this type of activity.

Officers were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

