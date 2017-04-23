KDPS: Woman arrested for arson at house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say they have arrested a woman who allegedly set fire to a house on Friday.

The 35-year-old Kalamazoo resident, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested without incident around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police say they are seeking a charge of second-degree arson.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Belmont Street, near South Burdick Street. Emergency crews put it out quickly.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

Police said “several factors” were suspicious, though they did not immediately specify what those factors were.

