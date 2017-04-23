Police: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say one person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:42 a.m. in the 100 block of W Rittenhouse Avenue.

Police did not release many details, but say the shooting happened between two people. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities are still investigating, and say they do not have any suspects at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

